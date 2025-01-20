Money
Can India transition to a single income tax rate?
Neeraj Agarwala 4 min read 20 Jan 2025, 12:05 PM IST
SummaryCan a single tax rate modernise India’s tax system? Examining its potential to simplify compliance, ensure fairness, and boost economic growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The slab rate system of taxation has been a cornerstone of India’s tax framework since its inception.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less