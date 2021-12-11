SIP calculator: How to become crorepati saving 1000 a month in mutual funds?

Mutual fund SIP calculator: Mutual funds are subject to market risk but for long-term equity mutual funds investment, risk factor is considered at lowest level. According to tax and investment experts, long-term mutual funds yield higher return whereas the risk involved in it goes down if the investment mode is systematic investment plan or SIP. A mutual fund SIP plan gives an investor develop whopping amount through small investment without worrying about market volatility and timing the market. They said that one can accumulate ₹1 crore by saving ₹1,000 per month in long-term.

Speaking on long-term mutual funds investment; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "In long-term mutual fund investment, one can expect at least 12 per cent return on one's investment. However, if the investment is for very long-term, then the return may go up to 15 to 16 per cent, provided one has chosen a mutual fund SIP plan after proper home work." Solanki said that saving ₹1,000 for slightly above 34 years would enable an investor to accumulate ₹1 crore at the time of maturity.

Advising mutual funds investor to increase one's monthly investment amount with increase in one's income; Kartik Jhaveri, Director - Investments at Transcend Capital said, "One should increase one's monthly SIP amount with increase in one's income. It helps an investor meet one's desired investment goal in lesser time. As the monthly SIP is ₹1000, I would advise investor to maintain 15 per cent annual step-up. It will help investor meet its ₹1 crore investment goal by around 26 years, near 8 year lesser than normal ₹1,000 monthly SIP mode."

So, it would be an investor's choice whether he or she chooses annual step-up SIP or normal monthly SIP, but it's for sure that one can become a crorepati through monthly ₹1,000 investment.

Asked about the mutual fund SIP plans that can yield 15 per cent per annum in long-term, Vinit Khandare, CEO & Founder at MyFundBazaar listed out the following mutual fund SIP plans:

Small-cap Fund: SBI Small Cap Fund - Regular Growth;

Mid-cap Fund: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Fund - Plan - Growth Regular Plan; and

Large-cap Fund: HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan - Growth.

