Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >SIP calculator: How to create a corpus of 10 crore in 10 years

SIP calculator: How to create a corpus of 10 crore in 10 years

Premium
The time horizon is long here, So the investor should invest in equity-linked products
1 min read . 10:55 PM IST Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • In the long-term, equity-linked mutual funds can provide 10 to 15% returns based on the category of funds that you choose.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

35-year-old techie Saina wants retire in next ten years to focus on her painting career. But, before that she wants to save 10 crore to secure her future. 

35-year-old techie Saina wants retire in next ten years to focus on her painting career. But, before that she wants to save 10 crore to secure her future. 

Paritosh Sharma, financial planner and founder, Psquare LLP, said, since, the time horizon is long here, Saina should invest in equity-linked products like mutual funds. 

Paritosh Sharma, financial planner and founder, Psquare LLP, said, since, the time horizon is long here, Saina should invest in equity-linked products like mutual funds. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In the long-term, equity-linked mutual funds can provide 10 to 15% returns based on the category of funds that you choose.  

In case, the rate of return is 10%, the investor is required to invest 5 lakh per month. This way, for an investment amount of 6 crore, she would be able to create a corpus of 10.32 crore. 

Meanwhile, for 15% average returns, Saina needs to invest Rs3.6 lakh every month. For a total investment amount of Rs4.3 crore, she would be able to create a corpus of 10.04 crore. 

Sharma said, for such investments, investors can pick large cap funds, flexi cap funds or index fund. She can also choose to invest in a combination of these three funds. 

The financial advisor also noted that with increasing income, Siana can invest in step up SIPs. Through this mode, she should increase her SIP amount by 10% every year. This is a much faster way to grow your money. 

By doing this, Saina can create a corpus of 10.5 crore in 10 years by investing 2.3 lakh with an average rate of return of 15%. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Parked your money in bank FDs? You have a reason to worry

Premium

Certain non-residents, foreign investors exempted from ...

Premium

Should retired individuals invest in equity-linked mutu ...

Premium

Customers can pay direct and indirect taxes via IndusIn ...

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!