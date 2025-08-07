Every time the markets wobble, WhatsApp groups start buzzing with messages. "Should I pause my SIPs?" asked one investor after Trump's latest tariff threats sent the Sensex sliding. "Markets are uncertain, maybe wait and watch?" suggested another.

The pattern is as predictable as it is self-defeating: the moment volatility appears, systematic investment plans (SIPs) suddenly become optional for some investors.

This week's market anxiety over US trade policies offers a perfect case study in how investors sabotage their own carefully laid plans. Trump's decision to impose a total 50% tariff on Indian goods has created the kind of uncertainty that makes investors want to press pause on everything. The Sensex has dropped over 4,000 points from recent highs, and suddenly all those investments feel uncomfortably exposed to further declines.

Yet this urge to pause SIPs during market turbulence reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of how these plans are supposed to work.

Spreading purchases

The entire premise of systematic investing is that you cannot predict market movements, so you spread your purchases across time to smooth out the volatility. When you pause during downturns, you are not protecting yourself from losses; you are abandoning the very mechanism designed to turn volatility into opportunity.

The psychology behind SIP pausing is understandable but misguided. Nobody enjoys watching their portfolio value decline, even temporarily. There's a natural human tendency to want to "do something" when faced with uncertainty, and pausing feels like taking control. In reality, it's often the abdication of a sound long-term strategy in favour of short-term emotional comfort.

The real value of systematic investing isn't mathematical but behavioural. As I wrote earlier, SIPs work because they "fit your income pattern and make it likely that once you start it you will not stop."

The irony becomes starker when you realise that most investors who pause their SIPs during difficult periods never resume them at the right time. They wait for "clarity" or for markets to "stabilise," which typically means waiting until prices have recovered and the opportunity for lower-cost accumulation has passed.

What's particularly frustrating is that investors who pause their SIPs often continue making other regular financial commitments without question. They still pay their EMIs, insurance premiums, and monthly expenses regardless of market conditions. Yet somehow, the one financial commitment specifically designed to benefit from market volatility becomes negotiable when volatility actually arrives.

I'm reminded of an old friend who ran a bookshop in Old Delhi's historic book market, Nai Sarak. Every afternoon after lunch, he would take a walk, stop at the post office, and, if he had ₹500 to spare, would buy an Indira Vikas Patra, which might be an unfamiliar term for new-age investors. This was the perfect SIP for him because "it fitted his income pattern and his habits."

The key insight was that successful systematic investing isn't about optimising returns through market timing—it's about creating a sustainable habit that continues regardless of external circumstances. The Indira Vikas Patra (IVP) was a bearer-type small-savings certificate, and certificates were explicitly designed to double in value over a period of five years. The scheme was discontinued in 1999.

The solution isn't to ignore market conditions entirely; it's to understand that SIPs are specifically designed to work through them. If you genuinely believe in your chosen fund's long-term prospects and your investment horizon remains unchanged, temporary market weakness should be irrelevant to your monthly contribution schedule. If anything, it should reinforce your commitment to the process.

Considering options

For investors genuinely concerned about current market levels, there are better approaches than pausing entirely. You might consider temporarily increasing your SIP amount to take advantage of lower prices or reviewing your asset allocation to ensure it still matches your risk tolerance. Both strategies work with market dynamics rather than against them.

The broader lesson transcends current trade tensions or any specific market event. Successful investing requires separating your investment process from your emotional response to short-term market movements. SIPs work precisely because they eliminate the need to make these timing decisions repeatedly. When you pause them during volatile periods, you're reintroducing the very human biases they were designed to counteract.

The next time market headlines make you question your SIP commitments, remember that these moments of doubt are exactly when systematic investing proves most valuable. The discipline to continue contributing when others are pausing often separates successful long-term investors from those who merely hope for success.



Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm. Views are prsonal.