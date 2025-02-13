SIP inflows reach ₹26,400 crore: Do’s and don’ts for successful wealth building

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continue to maintain strong momentum as a favored investment strategy, with contributions reaching nearly ₹26,400 crore in January 2025, just shy of the record ₹26,459 crore in December 2024. This marks a slight dip of only 0.2%.
Meanwhile, equity mutual fund inflows saw a modest decline of 3.6% in January 2025, totaling ₹39,687 crore compared to ₹41,155 crore in December 2024, as per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on February 12.
Experts emphasize that while SIPs provide a disciplined approach to wealth creation, investors must follow best practices to optimize returns.
