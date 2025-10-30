SIP flows at record high: What smart investors are doing to ride out volatility

Systematic investment plans, or SIPs, have quietly become the backbone of Indian investing. In September, SIP inflows hit a record ₹29,361 crore—a 4% rise from August and the 55th consecutive month of positive equity flows. That milestone reflects not just numbers but conviction: investors’ growing trust in markets and their discipline in building wealth despite persistent volatility. It’s a testament to faith in India’s long-term growth story.

SIPs have also emerged as a powerful financial inclusion tool, enabling middle- and lower-income households to participate in markets through small, regular contributions. Campaigns such as AMFI’s Mutual Fund Sahi Hai and seamless digital onboarding have made investing easier, fuelling a sharp rise in SIP participation in recent years.

As of September 2025, active SIP accounts have crossed 9.25 crore, with total SIP assets under management reaching ₹15.52 lakh crore—signalling a deepening and maturing investor base.

Investor behaviour, too, is shifting in meaningful ways. In 2020, only 11% of SIPs from smaller towns lasted beyond five years; by 2025, that share has nearly tripled to 30%. Short-term SIPs of less than one year have fallen from over 40% to about 21–23%, pointing to longer holding periods and greater investment discipline. As more SIPs stay invested over time, the compounding effect of returns will strengthen investor confidence further. This consistency, in turn, makes markets more resilient by broadening participation and tempering volatility.

Investor discipline fuels market resilience

India’s equity markets have shown remarkable stability this year, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out over ₹1.3 trillion—one of the biggest annual sell-offs on record. That outflow has been more than offset by robust domestic institutional investor (DII) inflows and resilient retail SIP contributions.

Selling pressure driven by rising US interest rates, a stronger dollar, and stretched domestic valuations has been countered by over ₹5 trillion in DII inflows and steady SIP participation.

Still, only 8-9% of India’s population currently invests in equities— far below global peers such as the US (58%) and China (18-20%). As participation broadens, markets are likely to become more resistant to external shocks.

For investors, the message is clear: staying invested and following a disciplined plan matters more than timing the market. Policy continuity, tax reforms and improving liquidity are likely to keep supporting long-term equity participation.

When and why to rebalance

While SIPs encourage regular investing, investors often overlook the equally crucial step of portfolio rebalancing. Over time, asset classes move differently, equities may rally while debt remains stable, altering your risk profile and asset allocation.

For retail investors navigating volatile markets, maintaining a long-term asset allocation framework is essential to achieving higher risk-adjusted returns.

Suppose you started 2023 with a 60:40 equity-debt split. After the recent market rally, that mix may have shifted to 70:30. Rebalancing helps lock in gains, manage risk and restore balance by selling overweight assets and adding to underweighted ones, effectively ensuring you “buy low and sell high" without letting market emotion dictate timing.

Research suggests annual rebalancing offers an optimal balance between risk and return for most investors. Still, portfolios should be reviewed quarterly, and adjustments made if any asset class drifts more than 10% from its target. Major life events—such as marriage, a child’s education, or retirement—also call for reassessing goals and allocations.

Discipline over timing

Volatility will always be part of investing, but how investors respond determines outcomes. Rising SIP inflows suggest Indian investors are becoming more goal-oriented and patient, prioritizing long-term wealth creation over short-term market swings. By combining regular SIP investing with periodic rebalancing, investors can optimise returns, manage risk, and stay on course toward financial independence, regardless of market cycles.

This discipline helps avoid emotional reactions during downturns and keeps portfolios aligned with long-term objectives, reinforcing the core lesson of successful investing: consistency beats timing.

Ankur Punj is managing director and business head at Equirus Wealth.