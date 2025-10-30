SIP flows at record high: What smart investors are doing to ride out volatility
With SIP inflows touching an all-time high of ₹29,361 crore in September, retail investors are proving to be the market’s steady hands. Here’s how consistency and timely course correction can help weather uncertain times.
Systematic investment plans, or SIPs, have quietly become the backbone of Indian investing. In September, SIP inflows hit a record ₹29,361 crore—a 4% rise from August and the 55th consecutive month of positive equity flows. That milestone reflects not just numbers but conviction: investors’ growing trust in markets and their discipline in building wealth despite persistent volatility. It’s a testament to faith in India’s long-term growth story.