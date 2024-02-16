SIP inflows surged to ₹18,838 crore in January, active accounts rose by 1.7 crore: Geojit Report
The number of SIP accounts soared to a record high of 7.92 crore in January this year, marking a substantial increase year-over-year.
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows soared to a record high of ₹18,838 crores, marking the seventh consecutive month with inflows surpassing ₹15,000 crores and the twenty-ninth consecutive month with inflows exceeding ₹10,000 crores in January 2024, according to an insights report by Geojit.