Indian equity markets have been unsettled since early 2025 by a mix of global shocks—geopolitical flare-ups, US tariff threats and rising crude prices. Conditions have worsened in 2026, with the Nifty 50 correcting more than 7% since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on 27 February.
Thinking of stopping your SIP? Why market volatility says don’t
SummaryFalling markets and negative returns are testing investor discipline, but the math of rupee cost averaging favours staying invested.
Indian equity markets have been unsettled since early 2025 by a mix of global shocks—geopolitical flare-ups, US tariff threats and rising crude prices. Conditions have worsened in 2026, with the Nifty 50 correcting more than 7% since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on 27 February.
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