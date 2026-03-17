Thinking of stopping your SIP? Why market volatility says don’t

The core mechanism behind SIPs is rupee cost averaging. When markets fall, a fixed monthly investment buys more units. A ₹10,000 SIP, for instance, buys 200 units at an assumed net asset value (NAV) of ₹50 in January. At ₹40 in February, it buys 250 units; at ₹35 in March, about 285 units and around 222 units in April at an assumed NAV of ₹45. Over four months, the investor’s average cost falls to ₹41.8 per unit—16% below the starting point. That lower average cost is the point.