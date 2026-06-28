What should SIP investors do amid market volatility? From diversification to allocation — Here's what experts said

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) shows that equity mutual funds drew nearly ₹23,000 crore investments in May. And while this was down 40% year-on-year basis, it was also the 63rd consecutive month of net inflows since March 2021.
Overall, it seems that domestic investors are not much spooked by market volatility. Notably, even when the Nifty slipped 6.4% month-on-month in March, systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions rose 7.5% to ₹32,087 crore in contrast to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) selling a record ₹1.18 lakh crore.
The AMFI data highlighted that domestic investors are significant participants in India's capital markets, with ₹30,953.83 crore in monthly SIP inflows, 9.64 crore accounts, ₹17.12 lakh crore in SIP assets under management (AUM), and annual cumulative SIP investments exceeding ₹3 lakh crore.
According to Sriram BKR, Senior Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “Overall, the optimism surrounding SIP flows could be attributed to the increasing adoption of individuals to save their income systematically, better awareness among investors on goal planning and the importance of investing in growth-oriented assets (like equities), ease of investing with rise in online platform options, etc.”
He added that performance of equities has been another factor that brought in many millennials and young investors to participate in the market, via SIPs.
Varun Gupta, CEO, Groww Mutual Fund concurred, noting that recovery from past disruptive events (i.e. COVID-19) has reinforced the importance of staying invested through market cycles.
“Additionally, SIPs have increasingly become a financial habit rather than a market call, with investors focusing more on ensuring discipline over short-term market movements,” he said, adding that investing is now linked with long-term financial goals and wealth creation, where equities continue to be one of the most effective asset classes.
Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst at Morningstar Research Investment pointed to a steady shift from physical assets like gold and real estate to financial assets as a reason that participation through mutual funds has increased. “Importantly, the automated nature of SIPs plays a key role, auto-debiting investments at regular intervals removes the need to time the market, reduces emotional decision-making, and helps investors stay disciplined even during downturns,” Meshram added.
Subhendu Harichandan, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth highlighted that market volatility is unavoidable and should be viewed as a normal part of long-term investing rather than a reason to stop investing. “Investors who remain disciplined during periods of uncertainty have always been rewarded when markets recover,” he said, adding that investors should follow “a well-designed investment strategy instead of reacting to short term market movements”.
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“Market corrections are often the best time to invest more. Stepping up SIP contributions with every salary increase helps accumulate more units at lower valuations and significantly enhance the long-term wealth creation journey,” Harichandan added.
Groww's Gupta noted that the most important is to stay disciplined and avoid making emotional decisions. “Ultimately, successful investing is as much about behaviour management as it is about portfolio management. Staying invested, maintaining appropriate asset allocation, remaining focused on long-term objectives, and following a disciplined investment approach can help investors navigate volatility more effectively,” he said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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