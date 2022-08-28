A long-term SIP is advised when investing in mutual funds since it allows one to comprehend the market more thoroughly and build wealth without being impacted by short-term turbulence. Therefore, according to financial gurus, the longer you invest, the better the risk-adjusted returns you may generate. As a consequence, your mutual funds will compound more consistently, which will help you accomplish your long-term objectives. For your long-term objective, you might want to think about investing in equity mutual funds. As an example of an equity mutual fund, here is one with a 5-star rating that turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 into more than ₹14 lakh over the course of five years.

