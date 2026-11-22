Choosing a date for a monthly mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) may seem like an important investment decision, particularly for salaried investors who prefer to align instalments with their payday. But does investing on the 1st, 5th, 15th or 25th of the month actually change long-term returns?

Historical Sensex data suggest that the difference is marginal. A WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund analysis found that the average 10-year SIP return varied very little across different investment dates. This indicates that investors may have little to gain from trying to identify the best day of the month.

Does your monthly SIP date affect returns? The analysis compared the average 10-year annualised returns, measured through XIRR, for monthly SIP investments made on different dates. The results showed that the difference between the highest and lowest average returns was just 0.06 percentage points.

Monthly SIP investment date Average 10-year SIP XIRR 9th of the month 13.11% 23rd to 28th of the month 13.17% Difference 0.06 percentage points Source: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund. Historical Sensex TRI data.

The highest average return was recorded for SIPs made between the 23rd and 28th of the month, while investments made on the 9th recorded the lowest. However, the gap was too small to suggest that one date offers a meaningful advantage over another.

For investors, this challenges the idea that there is a particularly advantageous date for making monthly mutual fund investments. The day that delivers the best return in one month may not do so in another. Investors can identify the best date only in hindsight.

Should you align your SIP with your salary date? For salaried investors, aligning an SIP with the date of salary credit can be a practical choice. It allows them to set aside money before discretionary spending reduces their available balance and lowers the risk of missing an instalment because of insufficient funds.

Investors should therefore prioritise a date that makes monthly contributions convenient and sustainable, rather than repeatedly changing their SIP mandates in an attempt to improve returns.

A regular SIP also helps investors buy mutual fund units across different market conditions. When markets fall, the same instalment can purchase more units, while rising markets mean it buys fewer units. This is the rupee-cost averaging benefit of investing regularly.

WhiteOak's analysis also cautions that waiting for the right market level can lead to missed investment opportunities. Its broader message is that even investments made at unfavourable market levels may grow over longer periods if investors remain invested.

What investors should keep in mind The analysis uses the BSE Sensex Total Return Index (TRI) to compare hypothetical SIP investments between August 1996 and October 2026. It does not represent the actual performance of any mutual fund scheme. The calculations are pre-tax and exclude stamp duty and other levies. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.