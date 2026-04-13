SIP and SWP: From auto-debits to regular deposits — Here's what investors should know

While young investors are considering entering mutual funds, senior investors are looking to make the most of their investments. Here's an explainer on SIPs and SWPs, how they differ from each other, the benefits and considerations.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Apr 2026, 09:06 PM IST
Here's an explainer on SIPs and SWPs, how they differ from each other, the benefits and considerations.
Here's an explainer on SIPs and SWPs, how they differ from each other, the benefits and considerations.(Pexel / Representative Image)

If you are a young investor considering mutual funds or someone looking to add MFs to your portfolio, a systematic investment plan i.e. SIP may be the most practical step towards making a move in this direction.

Further, if you're looking for regular fixed amounts from your mutual funds, a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) can generate steady income while keeping your remaining corpus invested.

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Here's an explainer on SIPs and SWPs, how they differ from each other, the benefits, considerations and other details.

What is a Systematic Investment Plan? How do SIPs work?

An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed sum into your preferred MF scheme each month directly from your bank account and spread out your investment over time. The monthly interval also helps build financial discipline for the long run.

Investing through an SIP means that your purchase units of the MF each time you invest in a fund. The number of units are equivalent to the amount invested. For e.g. for each unit costing 10, and investment of 500 each months gets you 50 units. This means that the price can fluctuate as per market performance and your units cost most or less during troughs and peaks.

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However, the spreading out of your investment over months, more often than not averages your cost of purchase toward the lower side, despite market volatility. This means that you end up paying less on average per unit, when compared to lumpsum investment.

For an SIP, you will have to instruct your bank to allow regular debit towards the selected schemes either monthly or fortnightly; and the number of SIPs (12 or 6 deductions) you choose.

What are the advantages of an SIP?

  • Easy and convenient: It's much more practical for most regular investors to set aside a monthly amount for investment rather than invest a full pot at once. This can range from 100 to 1,000 or even more, depending on your comfort. In any case, 1,000 once a month for 12 months is more achievable than 12,000 lumpsum in a single month. Further, the auto-debit option frees you from the burden of remembering to make regular investments.

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  • Rupee cost averaging: When you buy MF units at different price points, you make the most of rupee cost averaging, which raises the chances of your profitability.
  • Financial discipline: SIPs also help you inculcate financial discipline in your investing habits. Edelweiss MF's Radhika Gupta advises genz to view this a hack to ensure all savings possible. “Oh... tax is deducted at source! Why not do the same with your savings? That’s SDS — Savings Deducted at Source. Automate your SIPs, RDs or FDs before you even see the money,” she suggests.

What is a Systematic Withdrawal Plan? How does SWP work?

SWP is a feature for MF investors, which allows them to withdraw fixed amounts at regular intervals, while still keeping the corpus invested. It is a popular method of monthly or quarterly “encashment” for retired individuals or for supplemental cash flow, as per a Clear Tax report.

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Notably, to avail SWP, you need to first invest — either via SIP or lumpsum, in a fund. Most choose SIP route to build a sizeable sum over a period of time. Once the fund is in place, you can set a fixed withdrawal amount for each month, quarter or year, depending on your requirement. This sum can be updated and changed as per later needs as well.

For e.g. is your withdrawal sum is 10,000 per month, and if the NAV on the particular date is 20, a total of 500 units will be sold from your MF portfolio to provide the requested amount. The units sold will fluctuate depending on the NAV.

What are the benefits of SWP?

  • It provides a stable and steady stream of income from your investments, while allowing you to manage your expenses without impacting the entire corpus.

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  • It allows flexibility in how much you withdraw and how much you choose to keep invested, facilitating financial discipline even during the withdrawal phase.
  • It is tax-efficient compared to interest income from traditional options as it removes the pressure of lumpsum credit into your account.
  • It can be paused, modified, or stopped at any time, depending on your requirements.

SIP vs SWP: Key highlights

FeatureSIP (Systematic Investment Plan)SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan)
PurposeTo accumulate wealth by investing regularlyTo withdraw money at regular intervals
Cash Flow DirectionMoney goes from the bank to the mutual fundMoney comes from a mutual fund to a bank
Suitable ForEarly-stage investors, salaried individualsRetirees, income seekers, and phased withdrawals
Investment StyleMonthly, quarterly, or custom instalmentsMonthly, quarterly, or custom withdrawals
Corpus RequirementNo significant capital needed; starts with small amountsRequires a built-up fund (via SIP or lump sum)
Main GoalLong-term capital growthRegular income from existing investments
Risk ExposureMarket risk during the accumulation phaseMarket risk during the withdrawal phase
Time HorizonLong-term (5-10 years or more)Medium to long-term, based on corpus size
NAV ImpactUnits bought as per NAV on the SIP dateUnits sold based on NAV on the withdrawal date
ReturnsFocuses on growth through market appreciationFocuses on stability and controlled drawdown
FlexibilityCan increase/decrease the SIP amount anytimeCan modify, pause, or stop withdrawals anytime
Market Timing AdvantageBenefits of rupee cost averagingAvoids emotional decisions during market volatility
Income GenerationNo income until redemptionRegular income starts as soon as SWP is active
Entry PointAnytime with a minimal amount (as low as 500)Requires prior investment or a lump sum
Common Use CasesWealth creation, goal-based investingRetirement income, EMI support, phased goals
LiquidityHighly liquid; funds can be stopped or redeemedLiquidity is available, but withdrawal affects the corpus
Investor ControlComplete control over when and how much to investComplete control over amount, frequency, and pause/start
Source: Clear Tax

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • SIPs promote disciplined investing by allowing fixed monthly investments, which can average out costs over time.
  • SWPs provide a way for investors to withdraw regular income while keeping their investments intact.
  • Understanding the mechanics of SIPs and SWPs can empower investors to make informed decisions based on their financial goals.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

SIPMutual FundsInvestment StrategiesFinancial Planning
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