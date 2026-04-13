SIP and SWP: From auto-debits to regular deposits — Here's what investors should know

If you are a young investor considering mutual funds or someone looking to add MFs to your portfolio, a systematic investment plan i.e. SIP may be the most practical step towards making a move in this direction.
Further, if you're looking for regular fixed amounts from your mutual funds, a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) can generate steady income while keeping your remaining corpus invested.
Here's an explainer on SIPs and SWPs, how they differ from each other, the benefits, considerations and other details.
An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed sum into your preferred MF scheme each month directly from your bank account and spread out your investment over time. The monthly interval also helps build financial discipline for the long run.
Investing through an SIP means that your purchase units of the MF each time you invest in a fund. The number of units are equivalent to the amount invested. For e.g. for each unit costing ₹10, and investment of ₹500 each months gets you 50 units. This means that the price can fluctuate as per market performance and your units cost most or less during troughs and peaks.
However, the spreading out of your investment over months, more often than not averages your cost of purchase toward the lower side, despite market volatility. This means that you end up paying less on average per unit, when compared to lumpsum investment.
For an SIP, you will have to instruct your bank to allow regular debit towards the selected schemes either monthly or fortnightly; and the number of SIPs (12 or 6 deductions) you choose.
SWP is a feature for MF investors, which allows them to withdraw fixed amounts at regular intervals, while still keeping the corpus invested. It is a popular method of monthly or quarterly “encashment” for retired individuals or for supplemental cash flow, as per a Clear Tax report.
Notably, to avail SWP, you need to first invest — either via SIP or lumpsum, in a fund. Most choose SIP route to build a sizeable sum over a period of time. Once the fund is in place, you can set a fixed withdrawal amount for each month, quarter or year, depending on your requirement. This sum can be updated and changed as per later needs as well.
For e.g. is your withdrawal sum is ₹10,000 per month, and if the NAV on the particular date is ₹20, a total of 500 units will be sold from your MF portfolio to provide the requested amount. The units sold will fluctuate depending on the NAV.
|Feature
|SIP (Systematic Investment Plan)
|SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan)
|Purpose
|To accumulate wealth by investing regularly
|To withdraw money at regular intervals
|Cash Flow Direction
|Money goes from the bank to the mutual fund
|Money comes from a mutual fund to a bank
|Suitable For
|Early-stage investors, salaried individuals
|Retirees, income seekers, and phased withdrawals
|Investment Style
|Monthly, quarterly, or custom instalments
|Monthly, quarterly, or custom withdrawals
|Corpus Requirement
|No significant capital needed; starts with small amounts
|Requires a built-up fund (via SIP or lump sum)
|Main Goal
|Long-term capital growth
|Regular income from existing investments
|Risk Exposure
|Market risk during the accumulation phase
|Market risk during the withdrawal phase
|Time Horizon
|Long-term (5-10 years or more)
|Medium to long-term, based on corpus size
|NAV Impact
|Units bought as per NAV on the SIP date
|Units sold based on NAV on the withdrawal date
|Returns
|Focuses on growth through market appreciation
|Focuses on stability and controlled drawdown
|Flexibility
|Can increase/decrease the SIP amount anytime
|Can modify, pause, or stop withdrawals anytime
|Market Timing Advantage
|Benefits of rupee cost averaging
|Avoids emotional decisions during market volatility
|Income Generation
|No income until redemption
|Regular income starts as soon as SWP is active
|Entry Point
|Anytime with a minimal amount (as low as ₹500)
|Requires prior investment or a lump sum
|Common Use Cases
|Wealth creation, goal-based investing
|Retirement income, EMI support, phased goals
|Liquidity
|Highly liquid; funds can be stopped or redeemed
|Liquidity is available, but withdrawal affects the corpus
|Investor Control
|Complete control over when and how much to invest
|Complete control over amount, frequency, and pause/start
|Source: Clear Tax
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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