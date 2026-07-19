A viral SIP myth is fooling investors. Here's why

Every few months, a number escapes onto social media and takes on a life of its own. This time, it is 6.7%, presented as the real return that SIPs have delivered on the Nifty over 20 years, compared with the 12-15% the industry supposedly promises.
The figure has been viewed more than half a million times on X, alongside the suggestion that the entire SIP ecosystem is a confidence trick played on millions of trusting Indians.
There is a name for the problem this raises, coined by Italian software engineer Alberto Brandolini: the Bullshit Asymmetry Principle. The energy needed to refute nonsense is an order of magnitude greater than the energy needed to produce it.
Faulty maths
The figure comes from an unreviewed research paper. ArXiv, the site that hosts it, does not conduct peer review.