SIP vs lump sum: Which strategy delivers higher mutual fund returns? Global 30-yr data reveals what worked better

Investors putting money into equity markets often face a choice between investing a large amount at once through a lump-sum investment or spreading it over time through a systematic investment plan (SIP). While SIPs allow investors to invest regularly and spread their purchases across different market levels, lump-sum investing puts the entire amount to work immediately.

A 30-year comparison of equity markets across the world by DSP Mutual Fund offers an interesting perspective on how these two investment strategies have performed. The analysis compares estimated lump-sum compound annual growth rates (CAGR) with SIP internal rates of return (IRR) across global equity indices, using total returns in local currencies.

The findings show that SIP investments outperformed lump-sum investments in six of the 10 major markets considered in this comparison. Japan recorded the biggest advantage for SIP investors, while Brazil delivered higher returns through lump-sum investing. India also favoured SIP investments, although the difference was relatively small.

SIP vs lump sum: How did 10 major markets perform? Japan recorded the widest gap between the two investment strategies. The Nikkei 225 delivered an estimated annualised return of 9.9% through SIP investments, compared with 5.5% through lump-sum investments. This represents a 4.4 percentage-point advantage for SIP investors over the 30-year period.

South Korea also favoured SIP investing, with the KOSPI delivering 10.8% through SIPs against 8.9% through lump-sum investments. The US recorded a smaller difference, with the S&P 500 generating 11% through SIPs compared with 10.2% through lump-sum investing.

Canada and the UK also recorded marginally higher returns through SIPs.

Country Equity index Lump-sum CAGR SIP IRR Japan Nikkei 225 5.5% 9.9% South Korea KOSPI 8.9% 10.8% USA S&P 500 10.2% 11.0% Canada S&P/TSX Composite 9.4% 9.7% India Nifty 500 13.0% 13.3% UK FTSE 100 7.0% 7.2% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8.9% 8.4% France CAC 40 7.6% 6.6% China CSI 300 7.1% 5.8% Brazil Ibovespa 16.4% 14.8% Source: DSP Mutual Fund. Estimated 30-year total returns in local currencies. SIP advantage is calculated as SIP IRR minus lump-sum CAGR. Figures are estimates.

Source: DSP Mutual Fund. Estimated 30-year total returns in local currencies. SIP advantage is calculated as SIP IRR minus lump-sum CAGR. Figures are estimates.

How did SIP and lump-sum investments perform in India? India was among the markets where SIP investments marginally outperformed lump-sum investments over the 30-year period.

The Nifty 500 delivered an estimated annualised return of 13.3% through SIP investments, compared with 13% through lump-sum investing. The difference was 0.3 percentage points.

This is relevant for Indian mutual fund investors, given the popularity of SIPs as a way to participate in equity markets without having to invest a large amount upfront.

However, the relatively narrow gap also shows that the two strategies delivered comparable long-term returns in India in this analysis. Investors should not assume that investing through SIPs will necessarily generate higher returns than investing a lump sum.

Lump-sum investing performed better in four markets The comparison also shows that SIPs do not consistently outperform lump-sum investments across global equity markets.

Brazil recorded the highest lump-sum return among the 10 markets considered, with the Ibovespa delivering an estimated 16.4% annualised return. SIP investments in the same index generated 14.8%, giving lump-sum investing a 1.6 percentage-point advantage.

China also favoured lump-sum investing. The CSI 300 generated 7.1% through lump-sum investments, compared with 5.8% through SIPs. France and Australia recorded smaller advantages for lump-sum investors.

These differences highlight how the performance of the two strategies can vary across markets and investment periods. The timing and pattern of market movements play an important role in determining the outcome.

Should investors choose SIP or lump-sum investing? Neither strategy is universally superior. SIPs allow investors to spread their investments across different market levels and can be particularly useful for salaried individuals who invest from their monthly income. They also reduce the need to time a single large investment.

Lump-sum investing, on the other hand, puts the entire amount to work immediately. When markets rise over the investment period, investors can benefit from having more money invested from the beginning.

For investors with a regular income, SIPs can offer a disciplined approach to building an equity portfolio. Those with an existing surplus can consider lump-sum investing based on their financial goals, investment horizon and ability to withstand market volatility.

The analysis uses estimated total-return figures modelled using a constant long-term dividend yield, rather than official total-return index histories from individual providers. SIP returns are based on a yield-adjusted IRR approximation.