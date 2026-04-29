SIP vs PPF in 2026: Why flexible investing beats the 70:30 rule for balanced wealth creation

Due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has lost about 7.16% of its value since the start of 2026. Furthermore, the index has remained flat over the last year, currently hovering around 24,200-24,500.

These factors have forced investors to question the popular ‘70:30 rule,’ which suggests allocating 70% of funds to growth assets such as mutual fund SIPs and equities and 30% to fixed savings schemes such as Senior Citizen Savings Schemes (SCSS), Public Provident Funds (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) to guard against market volatility.

Still, how should one plan their investment allocation in the current environment? What is the way forward? Due to changing market dynamics, evolving financial products, and shifting tax norms, the real answer to these questions may be far more personalised and individual than a one-size-fits-all formula. So how should you actually balance growth and ensure portfolio safety?

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CEO of jUMPP, explains this complex riddle of asset allocation. “In 2026, finance is all about hyper-personalisation. The traditional 70:30 split between SIPs and PPFs is often viewed as a rule of thumb; however, there is no one-size-fits-all allocation in 2026. SIPs provide long-term inflation-beating returns through the stock market, while PPF gives an investor stability, tax efficiency, and a disciplined saving plan. For example, if someone invests ₹5,000 monthly into SIPs and ₹2,000 monthly into PPF for 10 years, they will create a corpus of ₹11 lakh to ₹13 lakh by combining growth with stability,” Virk noted.

He further added that to make this richer, modern portfolios must embrace multi-asset layering—integrating digital gold or REITs to hedge against volatility. "Rather than sticking to fixed ratios, all investors should use a flexible allocation approach that provides the right trade-off between return and safety. By moving towards ‘dynamic bucketing’ based on life stages, you ensure your capital captures market upside while shielding your core wealth during different environments,” he said.

What are the interest rates offered by various small savings schemes? There are several major savings schemes an investor can consider for asset allocation, beyond the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Other schemes are Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes (SCSS), among others. As of April 2026, the following are the interest rates offered by prominent small savings schemes in the country.

Small Savings Schemes interest rates in April 2026

Small Savings Scheme Instrument Return (%) Public Provident Fund 7.1% Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme 8.2% Post office savings deposit 4% Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5% National Savings Certificate 7.7% Monthly income scheme 7.4% Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2%

Note: Rates are updated as of 29 April 2026. For complete details on the schemes and eligibility criteria, refer to the official websites of the respective schemes.

Keeping these fundamental concepts in mind, here are several indispensable points that you should consider when deciding on your investments in PPF or any other savings scheme and SIPs.

5 things to keep in mind while deciding your investments in PPF and SIPs Your risk appetite matters a lot. Young investors may prefer a higher SIP in mutual funds or equity market exposure. Some even consider 100% equities, as their risk-taking potential is higher. Whereas debt-ridden individuals, senior citizens or conservative investors may lean towards a more modest allocation. For example, a 50% allocation in fixed schemes such as PPF, SSY or SCSS. The horizon of investment is key. SIPs in direct stocks, equities or mutual funds work better for long-term wealth creation. This is because these are risk assets. Fixed income schemes and investments such as PPF, SCSS and SSY work well for long-term guaranteed savings. SIPs in direct mutual funds, stocks, or other similar investments offer better liquidity in comparison with fixed income schemes that come with long lock-ins, such as PPF, SCSS, and fixed deposits. PPF, for example, offers an interest rate of 7.1% for investors in the current quarter of April to June 2026. Whereas SIPs in mutual funds can compound by 18-25% over the long term, subject to market conditions. Do remember that investments in both mutual fund SIPs and PPF come with different and unique tax features and advantages. In case of SIPs in mutual funds, if you hold a unit for more than 12 months, then you will have to pay a long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) of 12.5% over and above the ₹ 1.25 lakh rebate. PPF, on the other hand, offers Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) status for investors due to the long lock-in period. Diversification into other asset classes also holds immense value. You should consider adding assets such as REITs, gold, gold ETFs , and silver ETFs to your portfolio to help reduce overall portfolio risk. In short, the famous 70:30 rule for allocating funds should not be treated as a rigid formula in 2026. As an investor, you should closely follow geopolitical developments across the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing war in Iran, and align your SIP v PPF allocation with your personal economic objectives, income stability, total debt level, and market conditions.

The final wealth-creation or investment decision should be made only after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified tax planner or financial advisor. So that your asset allocation continues to remain professionally driven and not emotion-based.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always consult a qualified financial professional before making any investment or financial decisions.