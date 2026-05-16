SIPs, debt or equities? How a 22-year-old earning ₹1 lakh a month can invest for overseas studies in 5 years

A 22-year old who has just started working with a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh may have the advantage of time on their side when it comes to investing. However, if their goal is to pursue higher studies abroad within the next five years, the investment strategy will have to balance wealth creation, with capital protection and liquidity. These factors are important because the person would require access to these funds in the near future, and may also not have any income during the course of their studies abroad.

With overseas education costs rising for Indians due to tuition inflation and currency fluctuations, experts suggest building a portfolio that combines equity exposure for growth with safer debt instruments for stability. Factors such as risk appetite, expected education expenses, emergency savings and exposure to international assets can also influence the structure of the person's portfolio.

How should such a person allocate their money? For a young individual earning ₹1 lakh a month and living at home, without major expenses such as rent, a larger portion of income can be directed towards investments for overseas education. With a fixed five-year goal, the focus should shift towards capital preservation to ensure tuition fees are available when needed, according to two experts who spoke to Mint.

Even if the individual has rent and utility expenses, the investment approach may remain broadly similar, although the final corpus could be smaller. Hence the outcome entirely depends on how much money you can save each month.

According to Abhishek Bhilwaria, financial advisor at Bhilwaria MF, the said individual must keep in mind:

60-70% in liquid assets: You should keep the majority of your portfolio in safe, liquid assets like banking debt funds, multi-asset allocation funds, and high-yield fixed deposits to shield your principal from market downturns.

You should keep the majority of your portfolio in safe, liquid assets like banking debt funds, multi-asset allocation funds, and high-yield fixed deposits to shield your principal from market downturns. 30-40% Large cap stocks: The remaining portion can be routed into large-cap equities or diversified index funds via monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to generate inflation-beating growth.

The remaining portion can be routed into large-cap equities or diversified index funds via monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to generate inflation-beating growth. Gradually reduce equity exposure later: As you reach the fourth and fifth years, you must systematically shift your equity gains into liquid funds to lock in the target corpus and avoid last-minute market shocks. How should your portfolio look like? The allocation should strike a balance between growth, capital protection, diversification and currency hedging. A more aggressive monthly investment of around ₹70,000– ₹80,000 can also help build a significantly larger corpus over the investment period. However, if you have expenses, then too, a similar strategy can help you build a sizeable corpus over time. Here’s how both experts suggest allocating funds across different asset classes:

• Domestic Equity Mutual Funds including large cap, flexi cap or Nifty 50 index funds: 25-30%

• International Exposure including global mutual funds or GIFT City investments: 15-20%

• Debt Funds and Fixed Income: 40-60%

• Gold: 10%

“During the final 18 months before your course starts, you should transition 90% of the entire portfolio into liquid cash assets to guarantee seamless, stress-free semester payments,” Bhilwaria noted.

However, Harendra Zatakia, a Sebi registered investment advisor and the Founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory, also warned that for a fixed goal like foreign education within five years, investors should avoid taking excessive exposure to high risk small cap funds.

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“Small caps can deliver strong returns over long periods, but they can also witness sharp corrections and extended volatility. Since overseas education is a non negotiable life goal with a fixed timeline, the portfolio should prioritize stability and disciplined asset allocation over aggressive return expectations,” he said.

How should inflation in tuition fees, living costs abroad be factored into investment planning? Speaking of education inflation globally, Zatakia said that it is significantly higher than normal inflation, meaning tuition fees and living expenses abroad can easily rise by around 8 to 10% annually.

Many families calculate based on current costs and underestimate the actual future requirement, he said, adding that a course costing ₹50 lakh today may require substantially more after five years once tuition inflation, accommodation costs, healthcare expenses and currency depreciation are factored in.

“Planning based on future inflated costs can reduce dependence on education loans and create better financial stability for the student,” he said.

How much emergency fund should a person maintain before moving abroad? Zatakia also advised that before relocating abroad, students should ideally maintain an emergency fund equivalent to at least 9 to 12 months of expected living expenses in that country.

“Students should speak with seniors, university communities and local residents to realistically estimate accommodation, food, healthcare, transport and other lifestyle expenses,” he noted.