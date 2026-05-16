SIPs, debt or equities? How a 22-year-old earning ₹1 lakh a month can invest for overseas studies in 5 years

A 22-year old who has just started working with a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh may have the advantage of time on their side when it comes to investing. However, if their goal is to pursue higher studies abroad within the next five years, the investment strategy will have to balance wealth creation, with capital protection and liquidity. These factors are important because the person would require access to these funds in the near future, and may also not have any income during the course of their studies abroad.
With overseas education costs rising for Indians due to tuition inflation and currency fluctuations, experts suggest building a portfolio that combines equity exposure for growth with safer debt instruments for stability. Factors such as risk appetite, expected education expenses, emergency savings and exposure to international assets can also influence the structure of the person's portfolio.
For a young individual earning ₹1 lakh a month and living at home, without major expenses such as rent, a larger portion of income can be directed towards investments for overseas education. With a fixed five-year goal, the focus should shift towards capital preservation to ensure tuition fees are available when needed, according to two experts who spoke to Mint.
Even if the individual has rent and utility expenses, the investment approach may remain broadly similar, although the final corpus could be smaller. Hence the outcome entirely depends on how much money you can save each month.
According to Abhishek Bhilwaria, financial advisor at Bhilwaria MF, the said individual must keep in mind:
The allocation should strike a balance between growth, capital protection, diversification and currency hedging. A more aggressive monthly investment of around ₹70,000– ₹80,000 can also help build a significantly larger corpus over the investment period. However, if you have expenses, then too, a similar strategy can help you build a sizeable corpus over time. Here’s how both experts suggest allocating funds across different asset classes:
• Domestic Equity Mutual Funds including large cap, flexi cap or Nifty 50 index funds: 25-30%
• International Exposure including global mutual funds or GIFT City investments: 15-20%
• Debt Funds and Fixed Income: 40-60%
• Gold: 10%
“During the final 18 months before your course starts, you should transition 90% of the entire portfolio into liquid cash assets to guarantee seamless, stress-free semester payments,” Bhilwaria noted.
However, Harendra Zatakia, a Sebi registered investment advisor and the Founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory, also warned that for a fixed goal like foreign education within five years, investors should avoid taking excessive exposure to high risk small cap funds.
“Small caps can deliver strong returns over long periods, but they can also witness sharp corrections and extended volatility. Since overseas education is a non negotiable life goal with a fixed timeline, the portfolio should prioritize stability and disciplined asset allocation over aggressive return expectations,” he said.
Speaking of education inflation globally, Zatakia said that it is significantly higher than normal inflation, meaning tuition fees and living expenses abroad can easily rise by around 8 to 10% annually.
Many families calculate based on current costs and underestimate the actual future requirement, he said, adding that a course costing ₹50 lakh today may require substantially more after five years once tuition inflation, accommodation costs, healthcare expenses and currency depreciation are factored in.
“Planning based on future inflated costs can reduce dependence on education loans and create better financial stability for the student,” he said.
Zatakia also advised that before relocating abroad, students should ideally maintain an emergency fund equivalent to at least 9 to 12 months of expected living expenses in that country.
“Students should speak with seniors, university communities and local residents to realistically estimate accommodation, food, healthcare, transport and other lifestyle expenses,” he noted.
Amid global uncertainties, rising living costs and the possibility of having no active income while pursuing higher education, maintaining a strong emergency buffer becomes extremely important.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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