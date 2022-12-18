SIPs, ETFs, physical or bonds? Pros and cons of different ways to buy gold

The shining yellow metal is not just limited to physical touch to have a sense of an investment. In fact, there is now a vast pool of gold investments available giving a sense of security and market-related returns to investors who are keen on gold. Just like its name, gold indeed is seen as an opportunity for hedging returns even amid economic uncertainties. Golds are seen as a safe haven when inflation is way too high which generally leads to a sharp correction in the equities. The year 2022 so far has been no different with geopolitical tension, inflationary pressure, supply-chain disruption, and economic risks playing a major role in impacting the market. However, gold itself has the potential to protect the investment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}