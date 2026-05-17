SIPs: Here's how much monthly investment of ₹5,000, ₹10,000 or ₹15,000 can yield for you — build corpus of ₹5.29 crore

SIPs: We explain how much monthly investment of 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 can yield for you. Investors can build wealth and gather a retirement corpus of up to XX crore by investing fixed amounts regularly.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 May 2026, 10:34 PM IST
Investors can build wealth and a significant retirement corpus by putting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 or <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 monthly towards a systematic investment plan.
Investors can build wealth and a significant retirement corpus by putting ₹5,000, ₹10,000 or ₹15,000 monthly towards a systematic investment plan. (Pixabay / Representative Image)

A Systematic investment plan (SIP) is a realistic and long-term option for most retail investors to build a significant corpus in mutual funds. An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed amount into your preferred mutual fund scheme each month and also helps build financial discipline for the long run.

When you invest in a mutual fund scheme, the returns keep getting added to the corpus, thus letting it grow faster in the later years vis-a-vis initial years. The overall corpus, therefore, jumps at a rate faster than it did in the first few years. The faster pace of growth of a scheme's AUM in the later years is also known as 'compounding'.

Also Read | PPF: How ₹10,000/month in PPF account can earn up to ₹5.40 crore at retirement

Investors can build wealth and a significant retirement corpus by putting 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 monthly towards a systematic investment plan.

How do SIPs work?

For an SIP, you can put standing instructions in place with your banks and automate monthly or fortnightly (12 or 6) debits towards selected schemes, as per your choice. Investing through an SIP means that your purchase units of a mutual fund each time you invest. For e.g. for each unit costing 10, an investment of 1,000/month gets you 100 units.

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However, since prices fluctuate as per market performance, your units can cost most or less depending on increase or decrease in price per unit. Overall, spreading out of your investment over a long period of time averages out your cost of purchase, when compared to lumpsum investment.

SIP of 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 — How much can it yield?

Young investor Sid (26-years-old) is set to retire in 2060. We take a look at how his corpus changes at time of retirement (60 years of age) with allocations of 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 per month with 12% rate of return.

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  • If Sid chooses to invest 5,000 per month in SIPs for a period of 30 years, at 12% rate of return, at end of term, his final corpus will have exceeded 1.76 crore. This includes investment of 18 lakh (cumulative) and returns of over 1.58 crore.
  • However, if Sid either moves jobs and earns a little more or decides to cut down on a few subscriptions to allocate another 5,000, for SIP of 10,000/month his final corpus will be near 3.53 crore. For a period of 30 years, at 12% rate of return, at end of term, his cumulative investment stands at 36 lakh and returns close to 3.17 crore.
  • Further, if Sid diverts 5,000 each month more from a fixed deposit ( 60,000 total), to create monthly SIP of 15,000 instead, or a period of 30 years, at 12% rate of return, at end of term, his corpus will be over 5.29 crore. This includes investment of 54 lakh (cumulative) and returns of over 4.75 crore.

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Here, it is important to note that bank FDs are a far safer investment, but with lower rate of return. The 60,000 FD, at average 6.25% rate of interest for 30 years, will earn your close to 3.29 lakh in interest. The payout will be around 3.89 lakh.

Who should choose SIP investments?

  • Early-stage investors with no large or significant sum of capital to invest upfront.
  • Investors with time and patience to stay invested over a longer-term of 10-15 years.
  • Salaried investors with regular pay, who can set up auto-debits and increase their investment in line with salary hike.
  • Investors looking for better returns compared to traditional fixed deposits and savings accounts.
  • Investors looking to supplement their retirement fund alongside the public provident fund (PPF), employees provident fund (EPF) and / or the national pension scheme (NPS).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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