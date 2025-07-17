“Sir, we’re activating your credit card”—How one call almost emptied your bank account

It started like any regular post-delivery routine.

Abhishek Walia had just received his new credit card when he got a call from someone claiming to be from the card issuer. The voice was calm, courteous, and well-spoken. “Sir, we’re helping customers activate their cards quickly to avoid deactivation,” the caller said.

What followed was a script that felt disturbingly legitimate.

The caller confirmed Abhishek’s name, his bank, and the last four digits of the credit card—details that would make anyone believe the call was real. Slowly, the caller asked for the card expiry date, the CVV, and eventually, an OTP that had just landed on Abhishek’s phone.

Something didn’t feel right.

“I asked why they needed my OTP for card activation. He said it was mandatory. That’s when I hung up,” Abhishek wrote in a now-viral LinkedIn post.

Trusting his instinct, he called the official customer care number—only to find a fraud transaction had just been attempted using his card. Fortunately, it was blocked.

He was lucky. Many others aren’t.

Strategies to protect yourselves from such credit card scams Here are some simple, actionable steps you can implement to stay ahead of fraud and stay safe:

1. Enable real time alerts: Always enable email or SMS alerts for each credit card transaction. It will ensure you receive communication immediately upon any unauthorized spend which allows you to take necessary action before any harm is caused.

2. Regularly review your account: Make it a habit to daily view card transactions online or to view through your banking app. It takes just a minute each day to see if unexpected charges come up, and perhaps catch it early.

3. Don't give out your card information: Never share your OTP, CVV number or PIN (even to people who say they are from your bank). Banks do not want this information from you.

4. Set daily or transaction limits: If you reduce the limits on your credit card to zero you will minimise loss in the event that your card gets compromised. These limits can now be set in a few seconds on most banking apps.

5. Be aware of POS and ATM devices: Before using them, always check the keypad and card slot are intact. If you see anything suspicious sticking out of the slot or anything loose, do not finalise the purchase.

6. Act quickly if you notice fraud: Under RBI rules, you may find you have no liability if you report an unauthorised transaction within 3 working days. Put in a written complaint, freeze the card immediately and keep a copy.

7. If not solved, escalate: If your bank will not take any action or is delaying, then take all of the additional documentation to the RBI Ombudsman. The sooner you escalate, the sooner the resolution happens.

Abhishek’s quick thinking saved him from financial loss. But his story is a reminder that scams no longer come with red flags and broken English—they come dressed as customer service.

So the next time someone calls to “help” you activate your credit card, remember: help shouldn't ask for your OTP.



