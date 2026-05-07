Sitharaman's video fake, created with AI, clarifies PIB; warns against fraudulent investment scheme claims — Details

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit on 7 May clarified that the video circulating online of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman purportedly endorsing an investment platform is fake.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official PIB Fact Check account alerted followers about online investment scams, link for which is being circulated on messaging app WhatsApp.
“Beware of Online Investment Scams! A link circulating on WhatsApp directs users to a video falsely portraying Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform. The video claims that an investment of ₹21,000 can generate returns of up to ₹30 lakh," it cautioned.
Further, the division stated that the video is fake and was created using artificial intelligence (AI). “Neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed, authorised, or promoted any such investment scheme or platform,” it said.
PIB further cautioned that fraudsters often use fabricated videos and false promises of unusually high returns to deceive people online. Adding, “Always verify such claims through official government sources before investing or sharing personal and financial information.”
“Stay alert. Think before you click. Help STOP misinformation and online fraud. If you encounter suspicious or manipulated content, report it immediately,” the post added. You can report at the below number and email with the link, screenshot, or video along with a brief explanation:
This is not the first time PIB has refuted AI-generated videos of Sitharaman, which claimed that an initial deposit of ₹22,000 can generate a guaranteed income of ₹30 lakh per month.
Notably, last year AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police in connection with a deepfake video of him promoting investment scam which promised ₹53,000 daily returns and was circulating online. “The video was created and uploaded along with malicious content to lure innocent people and to make false propaganda in my name,” Owaisi said in his complaint.
Hyderabad police registered a case on June 5 last year and said that the video has been made to mislead the public into believing that he is promoting an investment scam. They added that the deepfake video also comes with AI-generated clips of Sitharaman, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Infosys billionaire founder Narayana Murthy.
Leads for filing a complaint:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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