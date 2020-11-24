Six changes in FY20 ITR forms that you should know about

New conditions to file ITR: If you have gross taxable income, without any deductions, below ₹2.5 lakh, you are not required to file ITR. But if you have made certain specified transactions, you will need to file ITR from this year. These transactions include depositing more than ₹1 crore in one or more current accounts in FY20, spending more than ₹2 lakh on foreign travel; and paying more than ₹1 lakh as electricity bill in FY20.