Six credit score myths that you shouldn't fall for

Understand that too many credit cards means having a higher availability of credit and consequently lower utilization. For example, if you have six credit cards with a credit limit of ₹50,000 each, your total credit limit would be ₹3 lakh. If your average credit utilization is ₹1 lakh, then your utilization is 33% and Shetty said this is a good number. However, having multiple credit cards could mean multiple bills and multiple payment dates, increasing the chance of default. “The more cards you have to keep track of, the more likely you are to forget about a payment, which will affect your credit score. Only have as many cards as you can manage. Do not go overboard with it," said Wilfred Sigler, director – sales and marketing, CRIF High Mark. Singhal said having too many credit lines, even if they are not used, can hurt an individual’s credit score by making him appear risky to lenders.