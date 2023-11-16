Six digital payment trends that may simplify tokenisation in India. Details here
Visa has released a report on how tokenisation is driving India's digital economy, one year after the RBI's mandate on tokenisation for e-commerce transactions
Visa, the global leader in digital payments, unveiled a comprehensive report detailing how tokenisation is driving India's digital economy. The report, "Enabling the Digital Shift: Tokenisation in India’s Economic Landscape", marks one year since the effective date of the RBI’s mandate on tokenisation for e-commerce transactions.