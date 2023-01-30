Six in 10 households see earnings decline in FY2022-23: Survey

The next survey question focused on understanding the percentage of households that expect to have reduced savings in FY2022-23. It asked household respondents, “Where do you believe your household will be in the current 12 months (Apr 22-Mar 23) in comparison to previous 12 months (Apr 21-Mar 22)?" In response, 56% felt that their savings will likely dip in the current fiscal year. Of the 11,919 respondents to this question, just 19% indicated that the household savings may increase. The breakup of survey data shows 4% expect that their household savings may “likely increase by 25% or more"; 6% expect a “likely increase by 0-25%‘’ and another 9% are optimistic of a rise in household savings “but can’t say how much". Of the remaining respondents, 20% expect the household savings to “likely stay the same"; 24% expect it to “likely decrease by 0-25%"; 26% fear it is “likely to decrease by over 25%"; another 6% expect a “likely decrease but can’t say how much"; and 5% are not as sure on this count. In all, 39% households expect to have some savings in FY 2022-23 just as in the previous year but only 19% expect any increase in savings this year given the many challenges.