Six items for your 2022 financial planning checklist

Archit Gupta, CEO, Clear, said, “One of the best methods to save money and meet all your needs is to follow the rule of 50:30:20. According to this rule, you can utilize 50% of your income for necessities like food and accommodation. Further, you can use 30% of your income towards your lifestyle expenses like purchasing new apparel, buying new furniture or spending to eat out. The balance 20% of your income must be saved and invested mandatorily. This 20% should be first held in liquid instruments like fixed deposits to create an emergency corpus. As per standard rule, everyone should have at least six months of income saved for emergency purposes. Once you create an emergency fund, redirect a minimum of 20% of your income for investing in building long-term wealth."