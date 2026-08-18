Six listed REITs distribute ₹3,136 crore to nearly 5 lakh unitholders in Q1 FY27 amid strong rental income

India’s six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) distributed a combined ₹3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, underscoring the growing role of REITs as an income-generating investment avenue.

The distribution in Q1 FY27 was more than double the ₹1,559 crore distributed by four listed REITs in the year-ago quarter. It also surpassed the ₹2,566 crore distributed in Q4 FY26, according to data shared by the Indian REITs Association (IRA).

The increase in the number of listed REITs has also expanded the size of the investor base. The six listed trusts are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT are the latest additions to India’s listed REIT universe. Bagmane Prime Office REIT was listed on the stock exchanges in May 2026.

REITs expand footprint across office and retail assets The six listed REITs had combined gross assets under management of more than ₹3.17 lakh crore as of Q1 FY27. Their combined market capitalization stood at more than ₹2.17 lakh crore as of 11 August, according to the IRA.

Together, the trusts manage more than 214 million sq ft of Grade A office and retail assets across India. The sector has also expanded significantly since the first REIT listings in India, with cumulative distributions to unitholders now exceeding ₹34,800 crore.

The latest quarterly payout comes as REITs continue to gain traction among investors looking for regular income from commercial real estate without directly owning physical property.

Unlike a conventional real estate investment, REIT investors hold listed units of a trust that owns income-generating properties. The rental and other income generated from these assets is distributed to unitholders after accounting for expenses, debt servicing and other obligations.

Why REIT distributions are rising The IRA attributed the strong Q1 distribution to healthy rental collections, improving occupancy levels, the quality of underlying properties and disciplined capital management by REIT managers.

“The strong distribution in the quarter, despite continued global uncertainties, is a positive start to the financial year,” Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said in a statement.

He added that the distribution reflected the resilience of Indian REITs and their ability to generate regular cash flows for unitholders.

The growth also highlights how the REIT market has broadened beyond its original office-focused base. Nexus Select Trust provides exposure to retail assets, while the newer entrants have added further scale to the listed market.

For investors, however, the size of the distribution alone does not determine the attractiveness of a REIT. The payout needs to be assessed alongside the trust’s occupancy levels, rental growth, debt, interest costs, asset quality and unit price. A higher distribution can provide regular cash flow, but investors also remain exposed to changes in property valuations and market prices.

The growing number of listed REITs could nevertheless give investors a wider choice of assets and business models as India’s commercial real estate market expands.