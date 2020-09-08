Six money ratios you should have at your fingertips

Ratio Six answers the question: how much should I have for my retirement? This is possibly the toughest question to answer. You literally need a degree in finance, economics, politics and a crystal ball to correctly gauge what you will finally need at 60. My own calculations show that you need between 18 and 35 times your annual spend at age 60 as your retirement kitty—18 times if you plan to not leave any money for the kids and eat out of the capital, 35 times if you plan to leave the entire money to the kids. A reasonable assumption is 26 times your annual spend at age 60. If you are going to be spending ₹20 lakh at age 60, then you need about ₹5.2 crore. I have overestimated your spending and underestimated returns. Another way to do this is to target three times your income by age 40, six times by age 50 and at age 60, have eight times your income. Remember that spending will be about 25-30% of the income by the time you are at the peak of your career at retirement. The numbers of spending ratio and income ratio will add up. About 26 times your annual spend at age 60.