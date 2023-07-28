Six smart ways to grow your money

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Financial growth and wealth building are essential for achieving our life goals and aspirations. Here are six smart ways to grow your money.

1/7Set your financial goals and work towards them: Begin by defining your financial objectives clearly. Identify short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals, such as buying a house, funding your dream start-up, or securing your child's education

2/7Say no to debt: Reduce the burden of debts, as they can hinder your ability to invest wisely. Repay debts while simultaneously saving and investing to strike a balance between financial growth and debt management.

3/7Be consistent in your investment: Allocate a portion of your income for investments, allowing you to prioritise your spending and savings.

4/7Diversification: Avoid putting all your money into a single asset class. Build a diversified portfolio consisting of various investments, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and real estate. This approach minimizes risks and optimizes returns.

5/7Start early: Begin your investment journey as early as possible to benefit from the power of compounding. Even small amounts saved regularly can lead to substantial wealth over time.

6/7Invest smartly: Optimize tax savings by investing in tax-saving schemes and funds. As your priorities change with age, adjust your investment strategies accordingly. Emphasise higher-risk investments when young, gradually shifting towards safer options as you approach retirement.