Six things to consider before opting for a personal or gold loan

Aggarwal said, “The processing fee of personal loans usually ranges around 1%-3% the loan amount. In the case of gold loans, these charges usually tend to go up to 2% of the loan amount, with some lenders charging flat fees starting from as low as ₹10 onwards. Hence, loan applicants should factor in the processing charges while deriving the actual cost of availing a loan." Aggarwal further said, “Even a minor difference in the rate of processing fee can significantly impact the overall cost of your loan, especially in case of big-ticket loans."