Six times growth in women paying for their children's education, says report

GrayQuest's founder and CEO Rishab Mehta said, "Women are an intrinsic part of the workforce today and are breaking traditional gender roles by playing an active role in financially supporting the family. Given the rising aspiration of parents to provide the best education to their children, we are seeing more mothers taking up the financial responsibility of their child’s education needs. Moreover, the pandemic has further given impetus to the importance of financial planning for educational requirements."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}