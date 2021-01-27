Six tips to help boost retirement savings

Many believe retirement is a distant reality, planning for which can be pushed to a much later stage. Start setting aside money early for retirement to creat a sizable corpus, with lesser but more frequent investment values. Give your savings time to mature and reap the benefit of compounding over a longer period. For instance, if you are 35 of years age and you start investing Rs10,000 per month for the next 25 years, by the time you reach retirement at the age of 60, you will be able to accumulate a corpus of ₹95 lakh approximately (assuming an 8% average rate of return).