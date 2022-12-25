Six ways to protect your money in 2023

For those willing to sacrifice some liquidity, one of the best risk-free returns right now comes from inflation-adjusted I Bonds, which currently pay out 6.89%, but must be held for at least a year. Americans can buy up to $10,000 of these U.S. government-backed savings bonds each calendar year, so those who want to max out their purchases should do so before January, says Mr. Tumin. The interest rate on these bonds is based on a calculation tied to the consumer-price index, one reason they became popular this year as inflation surged.