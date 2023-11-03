SKG Assets and Holdings launches SKG India Value Fund; details here
SKG Assets & Holdings recently launched the SKG India Value Fund. This represents SKG’s strategic shift into asset management, with a focus on the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, it said.
SKG Assets & Holdings, a financial services company, recently launched the SKG India Value Fund. This marks SKG’s strategic shift towards asset management, placing a strong emphasis on serving the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message