SKG Assets and Holdings launches SKG India Value Fund; details here

SKG Assets & Holdings recently launched the SKG India Value Fund. This represents SKG’s strategic shift into asset management, with a focus on the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, it said.

SKG Assets & Holdings, a financial services company, recently launched the SKG India Value Fund. This marks SKG’s strategic shift towards asset management, placing a strong emphasis on serving the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SKG India Value Fund will centre its attention on firms exhibiting distinctive attributes, such as early-stage companies showing dynamic growth potential, stocks undervalued relative to their growth prospects, investments in IPOs that align with these criteria, businesses possessing competitive advantages in niche or high-opportunity markets, and a proven track record of sound corporate governance, effective capital allocation, and enduring competitive strengths rooted in brand recognition, operational practices, and strategic assets, said the company.

The fund’s strategy is to retain stocks during their anticipated periods of superior performance, as opposed to committing to long-term investments. This strategy is grounded in the conviction that SMEs frequently shine in their specialised markets, offering distinct products and upholding competitive edges in terms of quality, cost-efficiency, performance, and customer relationships, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are excited to introduce the SKG India Value Fund at a time when the Indian financial landscape is evolving rapidly. Our aim is to bridge the gap between investors who believe in India’s economic positioning and high-growth SMEs, unlocking the true potential of these businesses. We have a deep understanding of identifying undervalued companies with credible promoters, and this fund is our way of helping investors become a part of the SME success story," said Kush Gupta, Director, SKG Assets & Holdings.

“Investors in the SKG India Value Fund are typically those with a high-risk appetite and a strong belief in Indian equities and the nation’s growth story. The recommended investment horizon is three years, with an expected annualized return of over 20 per cent. SKG aims to under-promise and over-deliver, reflecting its commitment to providing investors with opportunities for significant returns," added Gupta.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.