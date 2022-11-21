Skin in the game: A policy reform worth revisiting3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:54 PM IST
- Slab-based approach can be used for employees covered by SITG rules
Skin in the game (SITG) investing, mandated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for designated employees (DEs)—C-class executives, fund managers, compliance officers, etc.—of asset management companies (AMCs), completed its first year in September 2022. This move entailed these employees to mandatorily invest 20% of their take-home salary in units of mutual fund (MF) schemes that are under their direct purview or management. These units are locked in for a period of three years and subject to claw-back in case of violation of the model code of conduct prescribed by AMCs and Amfi (Association of mutual funds in India).