‘Skin in the game’: the financial journey of Ravi Dharamshi
Dharamshi on his PMS that manages assets worth ₹5,200 cr and the time he spent under Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Ravi Dharamshi fondly recounts the years he spent working for ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala—that’s where he began his professional investment journey. “I spent a good four years with him until 2007, and those were the best years in the stock market. I came in at a time where there was a lot of money to be made. This boosted my confidence," says Dharamshi, the founder & CIO of ValueQuest Investment Advisors, a Sebi-registered portfolio management company that manages assets worth ₹5,200 crore. Dharamshi talks about his personal investment journey in an interview with Mint as part of the special Guru Portfolio series. Edited excerpts: