‘Skin in the game’: the financial journey of Ravi Dharamshi

So, one of my earliest private equity investments was a company called Concord Biotech, where Rakesh Ji had also invested. I used to track pharma for him and I was involved in evaluating the company. I could see that the entrepreneur was really good with skills in a market that did not have too many players. The company is into fermentation-based APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients). It’s a 16-year-old investment for me. Today, the company is close to doing an IPO. Second, is the National Stock Exchange (NSE), whose shares I bought in 2018. At that point of time, there were not too many opportunities in the listed market and this was the time when public sector banks were trying to clean up their books and whatever good assets that they had, they were selling off. It was very clear to me that NSE was being given away for a very, very cheap cost, but the banks really didn’t have a choice.