Skip bank queues: Govt urges pensioners to submit digital life certificate from home using face scan | How it helps

The Centre has urged pensioners across the country to adopt digital life certificate (DLC) services and encourage fellow retirees to use technology for hassle-free pension verification. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has asked pensioners to become ambassadors of digital empowerment by promoting face authentication technology.

Addressing a pensioners' awareness event in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary of DoPPW, said pensioners remain at the centre of the department's initiatives. She emphasised that the success of the nationwide digital life certificate campaign depends on ensuring that every pensioner, including those living in remote areas, can access the facility.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Verma encouraged pensioners to share their experiences and motivate other retirees to adopt digital methods of submitting life certificates.

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Digital life certificate: Pensioners can complete verification from home Pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of their pension payments.

Traditionally, pensioners had to visit banks or designated offices to complete this verification process. However, the government introduced the Jeevan Pramaan digital platform to enable pensioners to submit their life certificates electronically through biometric authentication.

With face authentication technology, pensioners can now generate their digital life certificates using smartphones from the comfort of their homes. This eliminates the need to depend on others or visit bank branches for routine pension verification.

The initiative is particularly beneficial for elderly pensioners and those facing mobility-related difficulties.

DLC campaign 5 underway across 2,000 cities and districts Verma was speaking at a mega camp organised by the DoPPW in collaboration with Punjab National Bank (PNB) at its Parliament Street branch in New Delhi.

The event was organised as part of the fifth nationwide digital life certificate campaign, which is being conducted from November 1 to November 30 across 2,000 cities and districts in India.

The campaign aims to help pensioners and family pensioners submit their digital life certificates using face authentication technology. It also seeks to increase awareness about the convenience and accessibility of digital pension services.

During the event, Verma appreciated the participation of senior pensioners and highlighted the growing adoption of digital verification facilities among elderly beneficiaries.

She noted that more than 14 lakh pensioners aged 80 years and above had submitted their Digital Life Certificates during the previous campaign, describing the achievement as significant.

Face authentication boosts digital life certificate submissions Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary of DoPPW, highlighted the progress made in digital life certificate services since their introduction in 2014.

He said the introduction of face authentication technology in 2021 had made the process considerably more accessible and convenient for pensioners.

According to Sengupta, the number of certificates generated through face authentication increased from approximately 50 lakh to nearly 1.25 crore during the previous campaign, reflecting growing acceptance of the technology.

He also highlighted the availability of doorstep services through banks and post offices for pensioners who cannot visit camps or complete the digital verification process independently.

Medical facilities provided at PNB mega camp Apart from facilitating digital life certificate submissions, the PNB mega camp also provided an opportunity for pensioners to interact with officials and access medical facilities.

A medical camp was organised alongside the DLC services to provide additional assistance to senior citizens.