slice launches first UPI-powered bank branch in Bengaluru

Fintech company slice has rolled out slice UPI credit card and UPI-powered physical bank branch and ATM which accepts cash in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The slice UPI credit card charges no joining or annual fee. It delivers an effortless credit experience that feels as natural as any UPI transaction.

Users can simply scan QR codes or make UPI payments, drawing effortlessly from their credit line. The slice UPI credit card rewards customers up to 3 per cent cashback on all spends while the innovative slice in 3 feature offers an instant ability to convert spends into three interest-free instalments.

The slice super card advances slice’s ambitious vision of democratising formal credit access across India. UPI has revolutionised digital payments for more than 400 million Indians, making most of them credit-eligible in the process.

“In my 40 years of banking, I have witnessed several milestones, but I feel truly proud to be part of what I see as a revolution in how India will perceive banking and finance,” said Satish Kumar Kalra, MD and CEO of slice.

“We are reimagining banking from first principles, building a system where technology, simplicity, and trust come together to serve every Indian. Credit on UPI will be the next big leap for credit access and inclusion in this country, and there is no better way to achieve it than by integrating the entire banking system around it. This is just the beginning of a journey that will redefine banking as we know it.”

Unlike much of the fintech industry that relies on third-party banking partners, slice operates as a bank, owning every element of its infrastructure - from core banking systems to advanced underwriting capability.

With deep roots in the Northeast, this step into Bengaluru marks a defining moment in the bank's journey toward physical expansion across India and its broader growth story.

He adds: “The real opportunity is to deliver the right form of credit at the point of sale, through a mobile interface, for 300 million customers. Tens of millions of these merchants have never accepted credit cards before, so we must solve fraud at scale while also enabling credit for those who are truly creditworthy. And with slice UPI ATMs we want to reduce the cost of deposit and withdrawal of cash to a level that basic banking services are economically viable for a billion Indians in the future.”

The future of banking starts today The new slice UPI-powered bank branch in Koramangala, Bengaluru, transforms banking from a necessity into an experience. slice customers can now walk into the first digital bank branch to experience unprecedented convenience, speed and ease of access. Customers can make withdrawals as well as deposits to and from the UPI ATM, open accounts and explore other banking products from kiosks.

The slice UPI-first digital bank branch delivers complete UPI integration across every customer interaction, instant customer onboarding with streamlined processes, self-service digital experiences that prioritise efficiency and UPI ATM services for cash deposits and withdrawals.

