Small businesses bleed cash as GST kicks in before payments
Shipra Singh 7 min read 02 Jun 2025, 02:38 PM IST
India’s GST law requires firms to pay tax earlier of invoicing or payment received, but the general practice is to clear dues 45-90 days after invoicing. For small businesses with delayed payments and little input credit, that’s a direct hit to working capital.
Every month, Deepali Bhagat is taxed on income that hasn’t reached her.
