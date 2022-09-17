Small-cap equity mutual fund gives CAGR of 54% in 3 years. Should you invest?

Should you invest?

On whether one should invest now in this small-cap equity mutual fund, the certified financial planner at Fintoo said, "In this fund, current exposure to Small Cap stocks is around 54 per cent, Mid cap – 25 per cent and Large cap – 20 per cent. As it is decently diversified across all three market capitalisation, aggressive to moderate investors can invest into this fund. Also, one should invest in this fund for long term investment tenure of at least 5 years." However, the expert said that starting an SIP in this fund would be suggested instead of putting a lumpsum at one go.