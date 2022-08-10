Small cap fund inflows grow over 10% in July: Is it the right time to invest?

By asking him for the right time to invest in small cap funds, Nitin Rao said “It's always a good time to invest in equities, however, one should invest in line with his/her investment objective and time horizon. Small-cap funds offer room for investors who understand the risk associated with them and are willing to stay invested over a long period (5-7 years). Any investor who is willing to take the risk and is willing to stay invested during the volatile period should consider investing in a small cap fund. Investors can also look at SIP option for taking exposure to small-cap funds."