Small-cap mutual funds now need less time to sell their holdings in a stress scenario, even as the money they manage has grown by about 30% this year. As of September, the average small-cap fund would take 11.9 days to sell half its portfolio, down from 18.8 days in January. That is according to stress-test data that fund houses disclose for mid- and small-cap funds through the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The time needed to sell a quarter of the portfolio has fallen to 6.2 days from 9.6 days.
Small-cap funds see better score on liquidity stress-test. What does it mean?
SummaryEstimates show small-cap funds have shortened their portfolio liquidation time this year due to higher stock trading volumes, despite managing 30% more assets.
Small-cap mutual funds now need less time to sell their holdings in a stress scenario, even as the money they manage has grown by about 30% this year. As of September, the average small-cap fund would take 11.9 days to sell half its portfolio, down from 18.8 days in January. That is according to stress-test data that fund houses disclose for mid- and small-cap funds through the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The time needed to sell a quarter of the portfolio has fallen to 6.2 days from 9.6 days.
About the Author
Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.
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