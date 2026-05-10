Small Finance Bank FD rates beat big banks: Smart investment or risky bet? What should investors check?

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by small finance banks (SFB) across India continue to remain attractive for savers in May 2026, with some banks offering returns of up to 8%. Senior citizens are also benefiting from additional interest rates ranging between 0.20% and 0.50% above the regular FD rates.
For example, Suryoday Small Finance Bank in currently offering 7.90% interest rate for an 5-year FD – the highest FD rate among small finance banks at present.. Followed by Jana Small Finance Bank at 7.77% and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 7.20%.
This is significantly higher large public and private sector banks are offering FD rates largely in the 6% to 7.5% range
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SFBs offer higher FD interest rates to attract retail depositors and build a customer base quickly. Since they lend to underserved segments at higher rates, they can afford to offer better returns to depositors.
Risks include the chance of payment default, liquidity issues, and potential interest rate fluctuations. However, deposits are insured by DICGC up to Rs. 5 lakh.
FD laddering involves splitting a lump sum across multiple FDs with different maturity periods. This provides flexibility for withdrawals and allows reinvestment at potentially higher rates if interest rates rise, avoiding penalties on longer tenures.
Banks typically charge a penalty ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held. This can significantly reduce the final interest payout.
To earn ₹10,000 monthly interest ( ₹1,20,000 annually) from a non-cumulative FD, the required investment depends on the interest rate. For example, at an 8% interest rate, approximately ₹15 lakh would be needed.
SFBs offer higher FD interest rates to attract retail depositors in a bid to build a strong customer base quickly. Since they mainly lend to underserved segments – small businesses and micro enterprises – at a relatively higher rate, they are able to offer better returns to depositors.
The chance of payment default, issues with liquidity, and prospective fluctuations in interest rates are among the dangers connected to investing in small finance banks.
“Before making any investment decisions, investors should be aware of the risk associated with Small Finance Bank FD. Credit risk is the main danger of investing in Small Finance Bank FDs. However, the DICGC, a division of the RBI that covers all bank deposits up to Rs. 5 lakh, also extends to deposits made with small financing banks.” Sahen Karamchandani, Founder of WealthinIndia.com told livemint previously
“Therefore, up to Rs. 5 lakh can be invested without worrying about the principal or interest. Any investment amount above that must be looking for an alternative source of investing”
For individuals looking for better yields than regular banks, investing in SFB with high return on FDs may be a suitable choice. Before making an investment, it's crucial to evaluate the bank's reputation and performance. Before making any investment selections, investors should also consider their financial objectives and risk tolerance.
Also, what must be considered by investors is the fact that more significant returns typically entail more risk.
“Some investors may find that investing in SFBs' FDs is a wise choice, but it's crucial to thoroughly weigh the advantages and disadvantages before deciding. Additionally, before making an investment, investors must conduct due diligence and examine the SFB's financial health,” said CA Manish Mishra, Virtual CFO
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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