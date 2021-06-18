Small finance banks lower interest rates

“Depositors can book an FD of up to three years. However, they should restrict investments up to ₹5 lakh," said Mrin Agarwal, founder-director, Finsafe India. She suggested restricting the amount as deposits of up to ₹5 lakh are insured. If any commercial bank fails, depositors will get up to ₹5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.