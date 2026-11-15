Small finance banks offer up to 8.25% FD interest: Compare Suryoday, Ujjivan and Utkarsh rates with large banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a popular choice among investors seeking predictable returns and relatively low-risk savings options. The significance of this asset class increases even more in the current financial environment of immense volatility, driven by the ongoing US-Iran war, which has disrupted energy markets and resulted in weak returns in emerging-market equities.

Still, while aiming to lock your investments in fixed deposits (FDs), limiting your search to large financial institutions and banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank could mean missing out on higher interest rates offered by other prominent small finance banks.

Furthermore, as of 15 November 2026, 3 prominent small finance banks are offering FD interest rates of up to 8.25% per annum for general investors and even higher rates for senior citizens, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar. The complete details of the same are discussed below:

View full Image View full Image Rates are sourced from Paisabazaar as of November 11, 2026. Check the respective bank's official website for tenure-specific rates and applicable terms.

Do note that the above-discussed rates apply to specific deposit tenures. Aspiring investors should carefully review the applicable rates, tenures, and conditions on the lending institution's official website before investing in any deposit.

How do these rates compare with big banks and post office schemes? Large banks generally offer lower FD rates. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers up to 6.8%, while HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer up to 6.6%. ICICI Bank offers up to 6.55%.

Now, it is important to note that large banks generally offer investors lower FD rates. For example, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering up to 6.80% interest rate for tenures of 2 to less than 3 years. Similarly, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer up to 6.60% on specific tenures. ICICI Bank offers up to 6.60% for tenures of 3 years 1 day to 10 years.

Furthermore, among public sector banks, Bank of India offers 6.85% on its special 500-day FD, while SBI offers up to 6.45% on select tenures. Keeping these rates in mind, let us see how these investment ideas compare with several popular small savings schemes over a 5-year horizon.

View full Image View full Image Note: Rates are indicative and subject to change. The five-year NSC and Post Office TD rates apply for the specified tenure, while bank FD rates may vary depending on deposit terms. Check the respective institutions' official websites for the latest rates and conditions.

Do note that the Post Office small savings rates for October-December 2026 remain unchanged. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) offer 8.2%, subject to the applicable terms, conditions and eligibility.

What should be considered before investing in these fixed deposits? Do note, higher interest rates should not be the only consideration when choosing an FD. Aspiring investors should clearly understand different kinds of asset classes, examine the deposit tenure, premature withdrawal penalties and interest payout options. Then align their investment planning in line with their long-term financial goals and seek professional advice before investing.

In summary, it is clear that several prominent small finance banks might offer investors higher FD returns; still, investors should balance returns with safety, liquidity and tenure. Also remember that the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.