Updated: 25 Apr 2021, 04:10 PM IST
Most small finance banks offer the highest rate on an RD of 36 months.
High tenure RDs, between five and 10 years, have lower rates compared to other tenures for many small finance banks.
MUMBAI:
Small finance banks not only offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits (FD), but also on recurring deposits (RD).
Recurring deposits allow individuals to invest a fixed amount every month, whereas in a fixed deposit, a person invests a lump sum at one go. Typically, small savers use RD as it allows even small amounts—as low as ₹100—to be saved every month.
When opening an RD with small finance banks do keep a few things in mind. All banks allow premature withdrawal, but with a 1% penalty.
You will need to sign up for a savings account for most banks if you want to open an RD account with them. The minimum tenure of RD, for most small finance banks, is six months, and the maximum is 10 years, and the minimum investment amount is ₹100.
Some small finance banks may have slightly different terms and conditions that you must know. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, for example, on its website, states that “if frequent defaults (non-payments) are observed in monthly instalments, and three instalments fall in debts, the bank reserves the right to close the RD account".
Equitas Small Finance Bank has a minimum tenure of 12 months, and the minimum starting investment is ₹1,000. Fincare Small Finance Bank does not offer higher rates for senior citizens, according to its website, which most other banks do.
