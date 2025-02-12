According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on February 12, equity mutual fund inflows experienced a marginal decline of 3.6% in January, totaling ₹39,687.78 crore.
Despite the slight decrease in monthly inflows, net investments into open-ended equity funds remained in the positive for the 47th consecutive month, indicating continued investor confidence in the asset class.
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions also remained robust in January, surpassing the ₹26,000 crore mark. The total SIP inflow for the month was ₹26,400 crore, compared to ₹26,459 crore in December, reflecting a minor dip of just 0.2%.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.