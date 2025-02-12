Equity fund inflows surge to ₹39,688 crore despite market decline in January: AMFI

AMFI reported a 3.6% decline in January 2025 equity mutual fund inflows to 39,687.78 crore, yet positive for 47 consecutive months. The industry's AUM increased to 67.25 lakh crore, indicating ongoing growth.

Deepika Chelani, Vimal Chander Joshi
Published12 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Mint Image

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on February 12, equity mutual fund inflows experienced a marginal decline of 3.6% in January, totaling 39,687.78 crore.

Despite the slight decrease in monthly inflows, net investments into open-ended equity funds remained in the positive for the 47th consecutive month, indicating continued investor confidence in the asset class.

SIP contributions 

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions also remained robust in January, surpassing the 26,000 crore mark. The total SIP inflow for the month was 26,400 crore, compared to 26,459 crore in December, reflecting a minor dip of just 0.2%. 

 

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST
