Small relief in the budget can go a long way in helping taxpayers

Many tax experts felt that the government could further hike the limit. “It has been a challenging year for everyone, including the government as well as taxpayers. The government is struggling with poor tax collection and its commitment towards maintaining the fiscal deficit target. It has to take care of the vaccination program across the country. Not sure how the finance ministry will balance any tax relief with such challenges," said Preeti Khurana, a tax expert, and spokesperson of ClearTax.